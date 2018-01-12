Jan 22 New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) As the issue over notification on 351 roads in Delhi heats up, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain today said the three municipal corporations will soon furnish necessary details to take the matter forward.

The mayors of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations agreed on this after meeting Jain here.

"We have asked from the corporations proper paperwork to check compliance with the Master Plan of Delhi norms. I asked them to submit it in two days but they (mayors) said, they will submit it by January 22," the minister told reporters.

The three civic bodies and the Delhi government have been engaged in a war of words over notification on 351 roads in the city for commercial or mixed-land use.

Jain said, "The government wrote five times to the three civic bodies in the last two years but practically no response has been received from them." The minister yesterday had sent a letter, mentioning "lack of response" from them. The civic bodies have been saying that the notification has been "pending with the government". PTI KND VIT NSD .

