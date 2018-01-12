Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Several areas in Bihar witnessed cold conditions today with Purnea and Forbesganj in Araria district recording the lowest temperature in the state at 5.8 degree Celsius.

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius while at Bhagalpur it was 6.8 degree Celsius and in Gaya the minimum was 10 degree Celsius.

The Patna Meteorological Centre today issued a warning that cold day and severe cold day conditions were likely to prevail at many places in Bihar during the next 48 hours.

In its bulletin, Met said that major cities of Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea may witness dense or very dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions tomorrow while Gaya may witness very dense fog/mist in the morning.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degrees Celsius or low and the maximum temperature registers 4.5 to 6.4 degree Celsius below its normal (maximum temperature), Met official said. PTI AR RG .

