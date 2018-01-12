Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, but day temperatures rose by a few notches in the high altitude tribal areas.

Keylong and Kalpa in tribal, Lahaul, Spiti and Kinnaur district registered maximum temperatures at 9 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius.

However, Una, which recorded a high of 20.8 degrees Celsius, was hottest in the region followed by Sundernagar 19.1 degrees Celsius, Solan 19.0 degrees Celsius, Nahan 17.5 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 16 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 15.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla 13.8 degrees Celsius and Manali 11.8 degrees Celsius.

The high altitude tribal areas shivered under intense cold wave conditions and mercury stayed between minus 10 and minus 16 degrees Celsius while Keylong recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali 3.4 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 3.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Palampur shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius while Una recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Dharamsala 6.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 6.5 degrees Celsius and Nahan 8 degrees Celsius.

The sky remained partially overcast but there were no rains and the local Meteorological office has forecast dry weather conditions in the state till January 18. PTI PCL KJ .

