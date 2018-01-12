in forest Indore, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for attacking and leaving a collegian for dead in a forest near here, police said today.

Superintendent of Police (SP), East Zone, Avdesh Goswami said that Akash Ratnakar (24), Vijay Parmar (20) and Rohit Pareta (23) attacked 21-year-old Mridul Bhalla as one of the accused, Ratnakar, suspected that Bhalla was trying to get close to the former's girlfriend.

Goswami said that Ratnakar, with the help of the other two accused, kidnapped Bhalla from Pardesipura area on January 7 and took him to the forests near Pedmi village.

"They assaulted him and threw him in a trench with an intention to kill him. The victim's father filed a missing complaint on January 9 after which police began looking for him," Goswami said.

He said the search led police to the forests near Pedmi village where Bhalla was found today in a critical condition five days after he was assaulted.

Police said that Bhalla has been admitted to a private hospital adding that investigations into the incident continued. PTI HWP ADU MAS BNM .

