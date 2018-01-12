Amethi (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Jubilant Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi today celebrated the 46th birthday of the party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in different parts of the district.

The party workers led by District Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra and MP Chandra Kant Dubey, cut a cake and applauded her efforts for campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats for her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi. PTI CORR DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.