Kozikhode, Jan 12 (PTI) Gokulam Kerala FC coach Bino George today said former England goalkeeper David James, who was recently roped in to manage struggling Kerala Blasters in the ISL, is "someone who is not even a coach".

George was speaking after his team's 0-1 loss to Indian Arrows in the I-League.

George said that the residents of Kerala tend to show their support for the club only when the team is winning.

"People of Kerala will support the team if the team starts winning games. Even Kerala Blasters were criticised for their performance. The blame always falls on the coach. Rene Meulensteen is one of the best coaches. David James is someone who isn't even a coach!" remarked George while signing off.

Meulensteen was sacked after a sapte of defeats in the Indian Super League.

Former Liverpool star James, who is in his second spell at Kerala Blasters having guided them to the final of the inaugural edition in 2014, has turned out for England 53 times during an international career spanning 13 years. PTI AH AH .

