Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 60 lakh from a godown in Guntur, officials said.

"Based on specific intelligence relating to smuggling of foreign-made cigarettes, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Vijayawada, visited and verified a transport godown in Guntur on January 11," a DRI release said here.

The DRI release added that the consignment was not covered by any GST (Goods and Services Tax) invoice or Customs documents showing duty payment or legal import into India.

The foreign cigarettes were seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the DRI stated.

Officials added that the Indian-made cigarettes in the consignment were handed over to Guntur GST Commissionerate for further investigation. PTI SJR BNM .

