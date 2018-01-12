Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) East Coast Railways has commissioned a new line at Paralakhemundi railway section in Odisha besides installing advanced signalling system, an official said today.

This apart, the railways also introduced modern token less block system between Nuapada and Paralakhemundi stations. This new line would enable trains which were delayed at Nupada, will now run on time, the official said.

"To facilitate hassle free traffic management in the Gunupur-Naupada section (90.20 km), railway has initiated several safety related modernisation work including electronic interlocking system at Parlakhemundi railway station," the official said adding that the electronic interlocking system was commissioned from January 10, 2018.

As Parlakhemundi Station was earlier having single line, there was facility for one train only system and was giving problems to train management resulting in inconvenience to passengers. Now this block station, after safety related modernisation work, will facilitate movement of two trains and lesser waiting time for passengers, they said.

Four pairs of Trains are plying in single line Railway section between Naupada and Gunupur. These are Rourkela- Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express, Puri-Gunupur-Puri Passenger, Palasa-Gunupur-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam- Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger.

Parlakhemundi station has now become two line station with advanced electronic interlocking system. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.