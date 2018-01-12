Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) TV host Ellen DeGeneres' father, Elliot DeGeneres, has passed away. He was 92.

The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" host, 59, broke the news to her audiences that her father, a former insurance salesman, had passed away earlier this week.

"Before we go to break, there's something else I want to talk about. I mentioned yesterday when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said that I had a lot going on in my life. In addition to what's going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week," DeGeneres began in a video shared on her Twitter account.

"That is my dad, Elliot. That's me when I was, I don't know how old I was, but I do remember that picture," she said, referencing a black-and-white image of herself and her father that displayed on the screen.

Talking about her relationship with her father, DeGeneres said that Elliot "was very proud of me. He loved this show and he was a kind man, very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgement in his body." Prior to his passing, DeGeneres told her audiences that she was able to talk with him and "say goodbye to him." PTI SHD SHD .

