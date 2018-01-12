next month New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) With Delhi-NCR facing air pollution crisis, the environment ministry along with Delhi government and some agencies have decided to launch a clean air campaign in the national capital next month.

Chairing a meeting on mitigating the problem of air pollution, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today said the joint campaign will result in taking effective steps for alleviating pollution crisis and hoped that this will become a template which can be emulated throughout the year.

The two-week long clean air campaign to be conducted jointly by the ministry along with the Delhi Government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other municipal agencies, will start from February 10.

"The campaign seeks to sensitise ground-level functionaries and public to enforce the habit of environmental protection," Harsh Vardhan said.

He said there will be a team of 70 officers, led jointly by one officer each from the Environment Ministry and the Delhi government.

These officers will be assisted by those from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee and respective municipal corporations.

He said Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), shopkeeper associations and the civil society will be encouraged to be a part of these teams and participate in the campaign.

The teams will be provided with check-lists so that there is focused activity on mitigation of pollution, including effective measures for dust mitigation, solid waste management and prevention of garbage burning.

"Centre & Delhi to jointly carry out 2 week campaign to combat #AirPollution in national capital, beginning Feb 10.

"Seventy joint teams of officials will fan out to all the 70 assembly constituencies and inspect sources of air pollution and enforce punitive action against violators," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Union Environment Secretary C K Mishra and Chief Secretary of Delhi Government Anshu Prakash were among those who attended the meeting. PTI TDS NSD .

