Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) A man has been arrested in connection with a fake rape case registered in the state against a Thane-based businessman in 2016, the Goa police said today.

Suresh Thakkar alias Mahesh Tanna, an accused involved in the fake rape case registered against 56-year-old Kishor Keshwani, was apprehended at Goa airport yesterday while he was about to board a Delhi-bound flight, police said.

Anjuna police, who are investigating the case, had arrested a 24-year-old Indore-based woman in connection with the case in May 2017.

Thakkar is accused of assisting the woman in connection with the case, police said.

"We received information from Anjuna police that the accused was likely to board a Delhi-bound flight. Accordingly, we kept a watch and apprehended him," inspector Shailesh Narvekar, attached to Goa airport police station, told reporters.

He said the accused was handed over to Anjuna police, who took him into custody.

A senior official from Anjuna police said the accused has been placed under arrest, while further probe into the case is on.

The woman had filed a case against Keshwani in 2016, accusing him of raping her in a hotel in Goa.

Thereafter, Keshwani had filed a case against the woman and eleven others for filing a case against him after levelling false allegations.

He had claimed that the allegations against him were aimed at grabbing his property and extorting money from him as he was in Mumbai at the time of incident.

Police said they had examined the CCTV footage of Keshwani's house at Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, which had verified his claim.

His mobile phone records also indicated that he was in Mumbai when the incident was alleged to have taken place, police said. PTI RPS NP .

