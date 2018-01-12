Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) A female professor has alleged that she was raped by her friend, who also filmed the incident and uploaded it on social media, the police said today.

The incident took place on December 26 last year when Shubam Verma asked the victim to meet him at a guest house in Sector 26, on the pretext of marrying her the next day, they said.

"The accused also made an MMS clip, and uploaded it on social media," a police official said.

The woman, hailing from Rajasthan's Sikar district, is a professor at a medical college in Kanpur and was friends with Verma since college days.

Verma, who was also a resident of Sikar, now works in the United States. He had come to India last month on a 15-day holiday, the official informed.

A case has been registered, and while the woman has been sent for medical examination, police said probe has been launched to nab the accused. PTI CORR HMB MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.