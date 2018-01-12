Balrampur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Bindu Lal, a three-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, today died of cardiac arrest, his family sources said.

He was 90.

Bindu Lal was BJP MLA from Gaisadi seat in 1977, 1991 and 1997. He was considered very close to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The former MLA is survived by his son. PTI CORR ABN MG .

