Kanpur (UP), Jan 12, (PTI) Four foreign tourists, including three Russian and a German, were seriously injured as their car collided with a stationary truck amid dense fog on the Agra Expressway, police said today.

The accident took place last night in Araul when the tourists were on way to Kanpur from Agra after visiting the Taj Mahal.

Ila Suyoto (25), a Russian, who was driving the car suffered a jaw fracture and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital.

The car going towards Kanpur rammed into a stationary truck from behind, Superintendent of Police (West), Gaurav Grover, said.

All four tourists including Ila Suyoto, Ivan Milavett (26), Igor Bravoko (24) and German national, Nikita Rizovoki (25) sustained injuries and were taken to Community Health Centre (CHC), Billhaur from where they were shifted to LLR, he added.

The foreigners had come to India on a tourist visa and landed in Delhi on January 7. They were scheduled to visit Kanpur today and then go to Varanasi.PTI CORR SMI DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.