Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Four persons, including two women, were arrested here today on charges of cheating several men from various parts of Tamil Nadu of lakhs of Rupees in a marriage racket.

The arrests were made on a complaint by an IT professional, Balamurugan, that a woman he befriended through a matrimonial agency in 2016 had taken Rs 45 lakh from him since that year on the pretext of helping her ailing mother.

Though she had promised marriage, she remained out of contact once she got the money, he said.

Police said their investigations led to the arrest of the woman from a flat in the city, her mother and two men, suspected to be involved.

The woman, in conivance with them, used the same modus operandi to snare five men and relieved them of lakhs of rupees, police said.

All the four were produced before the court today and remanded to custody, police said. PTI NVM APR APR .

