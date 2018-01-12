Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Sixteen teams from various states, including Goa and Karnataka, will take part in the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran Trophy all-India football tournament 2018 that commences here tomorrow.

ISL team Chennaiyin FC will be fielding its "B" side, which will take on ICF SA in the tournament's opening match.

Other notable teams in the fray are Bangalore DFA, Hyderabad TFA, Goa FA, Cannanore Spirited Youths Club, ASC (Bengaluru) and Puducherry Police.

I-League team Chennai City FC, the CFA Senior Division champion and Viva Chennai FC, the runner-up, will also be seen in action, tournament committee convenor B R K David said.

The winner will receive cash incentive of Rs 30,000 and the runner-up Rs 20,000. Besides, there will be prizes for best player and top scorer of the tournament.

The final will be played on January 28.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani will inaugurate the tournament tomorrow in the presence of Bollywood actor and Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

The tourney is organised by Don Bosco Youth Centre (Wisdom Town). PTI SS BN .

