Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) today said it has elected Pramod Kumar Agarwal as the new chairman and Colin Shah as the Vice Chairman.

They will have a two-year tenure, the industry body said in a release here.

GJEPC was set up by the Commerce and Industry Ministry in 1966, and was one of the several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the government to boost exports. PTI SM KRK .

