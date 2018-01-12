Tezpur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Assam government announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of two men who died allegedly in police custody and firing at Dhula in Darrang district, even as the curfew imposed yesterday was relaxed for four hours today.

Darrang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said the curfew was relaxed from 3 pm to 7 pm in the Dhula area and the situation was under control.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC was promulgated in the area after a mob, which gheraoed the police station over alleged death of a person in police custody, turned violent. One person was killed when police opened fire to control the situation.

If the situation remains normal, the curfew may be lifted tomorrow, he said.

The district administration has ordered a probe into the incident by Additional Deputy Commissioner N N Nath who will submit a report within 15 days, the DC said.

Senior Cabinet ministers Parimal Sukla Baidya and Rihon Daimari today attended the last rites of Hasan Ali and Moidul Islam at Atakata, about 15 km from district headquarters Mangaldoi, and announced the compensation on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Baidya said Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the families and that the inquiry ordered by Sonowal yesterday into the incident would start immediately.

Ali (37), survived by his wife and five children, allegedly died in custody at the police station on January 9 night after he was picked up from his home for allegedly possessing illegal arms.

Islam (25), hailing from Atakata village, died allegedly during police firing at Dhula yesterday.

The CM has also ordered a probe into the death of Ali by Additional Chief Secretary MGVK Bhanu.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station Ranjit Hazarika was arrested last night and a case was registered at the Dispur police station against him under IPC sections including 302 (murder), police sources said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and former minister Rockybul Hussain along with Basanta Das, ex-MLA Mangaldoi, and other party leaders visited Ali and Islam's houses.

They submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the Deputy Commissioner Darrang demanding justice to the bereaved families and security for people.

Hussain said, "We demand judicial inquiry into the matter of custodial death and another person killed yesterday in police firing.

"Moidul Islam was not part of the mob and a teenaged girl, Gule Rehena, was seriously injured when she was moving in the area at that time," he claimed. PTI COR ESB DIP .

