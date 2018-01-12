Shimla, Jan 12(PTI) Government employees in Himachal Pradesh will get additional three per cent dearness allowance (DA) for this month.

The extra allowance will be paid in cash with salary.

The arrears from July to December would be credited to the General Provident Fund(GPF).

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on December 29. The finance department issued the notification today.

The payment of ADA would cost the state exchequer Rs 180 crore annually and the employees would benefit from Rs 300 to Rs 2500 per month.

The pensioners would also get the enhanced DA for the period of July to December in cash. PTI PCL CHT .

