Panchkula, Jan 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said Assembly election in the state would be held in 2019 as per its schedule and the question of holding it this year does not arise.

Haryana is fully ready for holding Vidhan Sabha election simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, he claimed.

"Assembly polls will be held in 2019 in Haryana as per its scheduled time... no question of holding the polls this year," Khattar told reporters here.

On the proposed three-day visit of BJP president Amit Shah to Haryana from February 15, Khattar said the visit was finalised during his visit to Rohtak last year.

Khattar said the BJP is strong at the grassroots level with 30 lakh members and 30,000 active workers in Haryana and the party's base would be strengthened further for the ensuing Assembly elections. PTI VSD NSD .

