CAL 2 BH-NITISH-CAVALCADE Stones hurled at Nitish Kumar's cavalcade; CM safe Buxar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was today pelted with stones while he was on his way to a village as part of the state-wide Vikas Samiksha Yatra.

CES 1 MZ-DRUG-DEATHS 65 people died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2017 Aizawl: At least 65 people, including 12 women, died from substance abuse in Mizoram last year, according to the records of the state Excise and Narcotics department.

CES 2 JH-SEXTUPLETS-DIED Sextuplets die soon after birth Medininagar: A 32-year-old woman has lost her sextuplets, minutes after giving birth to them, at a private nursing home in Medininagar town of Palamu district.

CES 3 OD-CROC-BHITARKANIKA Crocodile population in Bhitarkanika rises to 1698 Kendrapara: The population of estuarine or saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has increased to 1698 from 1682, a forest department official said.

CES 4 OD-GI-TURMERIC Odisha seeks GI tag for Kandhamal turmeric Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has applied for a GI tag on Kandhamal Haladi (turmeric variety).

CES 5 JH-TPC-ENCOUNTER Two TPC activists killed in encounter Hazaribag: Two members of outlawed Trutiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist), have been killed in an encounter with security personnel near Donaikala village in Hazaribag district, police says today.

CES 6 JH-PATIENT-SUICIDE Patient found hanging in Dhanbad hospital Dhanbad: A 38-year-old patient who was scheduled to be released today from a state run hospital here, was found hanging there this morning.

CCM 3 BIZ-GUJARATNRE-LIQUIDATION NCLT pronounce liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke Kolkata: Liquidation order of city-based Gujarat NRE Coke was pronounced by the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 14 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). PTI RG .

