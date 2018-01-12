Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The following are PTI's top Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories from Eastern region at 9 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: CAL 3 WB-AMARTYA DOCUMENTARY Filmmaker agrees to remove 'Gujarat' from docu on Amartya Sen Kolkata: National award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh today says he has accepted the Censor Board's recommendation to remove the word 'Gujarat' from his documentary on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen after consideration.

CAL 7 WB-MAMATA SC JUDGES Mamata voices "anguish" over SC developments Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voices "anguish" over the happenings in the Supreme Court today where four top judges virtually revolted against the Chief Justice of India, saying the development made people sad as citizens.

CAL 9 WB-LD CLASH BJP, TMC workers clash; several injured Kolkata: BJP and Trinamoool Congress (TMC) activists today clashed outside the saffron party's headquarters here and at another place in the city in which several workers of both the parties were injured, the police says.

CAL 10 WB-WEATHER Slight respite from biting cold in western dists of WB Kolkata: There was slight respite from biting cold in the western districts of West Bengal today, though the northern districts in the state reeled under very cold day and night temperatures.

LGC 1 BH-COURT-LIQUOR Man sentenced to 10 yrs jail for violating liquor Law in Bihar Munger: A court here today sentences a man to 10 years imprisonment in connection with seizure of ingredients for making country liquor from his house in Munger district.

LGC 2 WB-HC-RALLY Calcutta HC stops BJYM rally for 2 days Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court today directed that a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally be stopped for two days in view of a mob attack on it.

LGC 3 WB-HC-MAMATA-DLITT Hearing on maintainability of PIL against D.Litt to Mamata concluded Kolkata: The hearing on the maintainability of a PIL, challenging the D.Litt bestowed on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by the Calcutta University (CU), was concluded in the Calcutta High Court today, a day after the honorary degree was conferred on the Trinamool Congress chief.

CES 16 BH-RAPE SADHVI Three sadhvis allegedly gangraped in Nawada ashram Nawada: Three sadhvis were allegedly gangraped at an ashram in Bihar's Nawada district and its 'sanchalak' (head) is among the accused, the police says today. PTI RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.