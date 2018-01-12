Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs.

BOM 3 MH-PADMAVAT-PROTEST Mumbai: Over 70 activists of the Rajasthan-based Karni Sena are detained while protesting outside the Central Board of Film Certification's office against the clearance given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavat", earlier titled "Padmavati".

BOM 6 SC-JUDGES-HEGDE Hyderabad: Former Solicitor General of India N Santosh Hegde expresses deep anguish over four Supreme Court judges going public on issues related to the apex court; says he is "devastated" by their action which has caused "irreparable" damage to the institution.

LGB 4 MH-COURT-FIRE-BAIL Mumbai: A sessions court rejects the anticipatory bail application of Yug Tulli, the absconding co-owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub, in the Kamala Mills fire case.

BOM 4 MP-PADMAVAT-CHOUHAN Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicates that the film "Padmavat" will not be allowed to be released in his state.

BES 2 GA-MAHADEYI Panaji: The Goa government sends a team of officials to a village near the border with Karnataka amid media reports that the neighbouring state is diverting water from the Mahadeyi river.

BES 3 MH-CONG-GADKARI Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress hits out at Union minister Nitin Gadkari for "insulting the Indian Navy" and seeks an apology from him. PTI NP NP RYS .

