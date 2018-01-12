Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajeev Khandelwal made a switch to movies when he was at the peak of his television career and now when the actor is making debut on digital platform he is equally confident about his decision.

The actor, who became a star with Ekta Kapoor's "Kahiin To Hoga", is now making his web series debut with the producer's ALTBalaji project "Haq Se" "When I was doing television, people said don't do daily soaps, and then when I did films they were like don't do 'Aamir' kind of films. With this web series people might again say something.

"My interpretation of myself is best and it has nothing to do with their (people) interpretation of me. I do my own thing," Khandelwal told PTI in an interview.

The actor said digital space has great scope for actors willing to experiment as audiences are now open to explore various mediums of entertainment.

"Digital is the future, maybe tomorrow more new medium will come in. There is an audience for all kinds of medium." Khandelwal was on two-year break and the actor said that he was busy exploring other aspects of life.

"There are many other things in life which I want to give equal importance to. I do a lot of travelling, like road trips, cycling, etc. I don't want to work round-the-clock. I want my career to be in a certain way and that is my way of looking at it," he said.

"Haq Se", an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic drama "Little Women", also features Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati, Simone Singh, Aanchal Sharma and Nikeesha Rangwal.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, it tells the story of four sisters and how their geographical situation and rising fundamentalism in the region affect their dreams.

Khandelwal has not read the book but has heard good things about it. He said the team has re-worked on the story to give it a more of an Indian feel.

"I am playing a doctor and I have been told my character was not there in the book. The series essentially belongs to these four girls. My character has its own story, life is very complicated for him in his own head, he is fighting his own demons and battle." The series will be available on the ALTBalaji app. PTI KKP RB SHD SHD .

