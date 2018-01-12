Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Icy winds today swept across Uttar Pradesh pushing down the temperature below normal at a number of places in the state, the Met office said.

Kanpur and Bareilly were among the coldest places in the state recording a low of 5 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The night temperature remained below normal in some parts of the state and dense to very dense fog engulfed Bahraich, Varanasi, Bareilly and Lucknow.

In the state capital, the minimum temperature hovered around 7 degrees Celsius.

In view of the intense cold weather conditions, the authorities here ordered to close schools till Monday.

The Met has forecast dense fog at many places with very dense fog at a few places in eastern parts of the state over the next few days. PTI SMI DPB .

