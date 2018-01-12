New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) An illegal arms supplier, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on him, has been arrested with four pistols and 50 cartridges, the police said today.

On a tip-off that Jeetu Sharma was making frequent trips to Delhi for supplying illegal arms and would meet a contact near Indraprastha bus stand for the purpose, a team of Delhi police's Special Cell officials was deployed, DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said.

He was arrested with four .32 pistols and 50 live cartridges of the same bore, the officer said.

According to Kushwaha, during interrogation, the accused revealed that he was supplying illegal arms for the last five years and so far sold more than 250 pistols in Delhi.

In September last year, seven pistols sent by him through his carrier Kailash was seized by the special cell. Kailash was nabbed but Sharma went underground to evade arrest and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for his arrest, the DCP said. PTI VIT NSD .

