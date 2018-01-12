New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) An inter-ministerial committee today held discussions on ways to cut logistics costs in the country with a view to promoting trade.

"The concerned ministries will come up with an action plan in the next 15 days," the Department of Commerce said in a tweet.

It said that this was the first meeting of the inter- ministerial standing committee on logistics.

"The meeting discussed the interventions required to reduce the logistics costs," it added.

To deal with logistics issues, the government has appointed senior IAS officer Binoy Kumar as Special Secretary (Logistics) in the commerce ministry.

Earlier, there was no single department or ministry to look at all the aspects related to logistics covering various modes of shipment such as sea, roads and railways.

Logistics costs of exports are very high in India and due to this, Indian goods are less competitive in the global markets. PTI RR ABM .

