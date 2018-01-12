Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called upon filmmakers to come forward to work on documentaries and biopics on the literary souls.

Inaugurating the 12th International Film Festival on Art and Artist here, the chief minister also said that the journey of Odia films started in 1936 with the production of Â‘Sita BibahaÂ’, Patnaik said the event coincided with the creation of Odisha as a separate state and a synergy between language, literature and filmdom.

The three-day festival, organised by the city-based Jatin Das Centre of Art (JDCA), will continue till January 14.

"Imaging the art and artists is one of the significant endeavours to preserve, document, evaluate, renew and improve these art forms in order to save them for the prosperity as a source of inspiration. The continued efforts of JDCA in this direction are praiseworthy," Patnaik said.

The Film festival will showcase short, long, narrative, documentary, animation, and film essays along with panel discussions, lectures and workshops.

As many as 39 films of 11 countries in 15 foreign languages, 12 Odia films and 12 films in other Indian languages will be screened during the festival.

The JDCA will also present short film stories written by eminent writers Manoj Das and Gourahari Das at the auditorium. The films will be screened from 10 am to 8 pm till Janiary 14. PTI AAM JM .

