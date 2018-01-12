Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Italy has decided to send a high-powered delegation to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit to beld in the city on January 16 and 17, a diplomat said today.

Italian consul general in Kolkata Damiano Francovigh said that the delegation would be led by Italian ambassador in India Lorenzo Angelino.

He said that a few Italian companies have decided to establish presence in this part of the country, adding that joint-venture (JV) agreements would be inked during the summit.

The delegation would represent sectors like leather, metals, engineering and transport, he told reporters here today.

Francovigh said Italy would be the partner country in the summit for the second time in a row, and the delegation is expected to represent more than 30 companies, mostly in small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

He said that there was a huge potential of growth for Italian investments in West Bengal, adding that several of them were already present in the state.

Earlier, China, France and Poland had also announced that they would send delegations to the summit. PTI DC JM .

