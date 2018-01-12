Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti greeted people on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Vohra, while praying for the well-being and happiness of the people, wished that these festivals would bring lasting peace and prosperity to the state.

The governor observed that these two festivals are a tribute to the bounties of nature and herald a change in winter moving towards spring.

Mehbooba said that in a multicultural and multilingual state like Jammu and Kashmir, such occasions bring people closer and also bring joy and happiness to the society.

Lohri falls tomorrow, while Makar Sankranti is on Sunday.

