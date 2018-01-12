Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) Two officials of the Yerawada Central Prison here, including the jailer, were assaulted allegedly by four inmates during a routine inspection of cells, police said today.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the four accused - Tushar Hambir, Kiran Bhalerao, Akshay Ingulkar and Nivrutti Pawar - were apprehended, a senior police official said.

A jail guard Ramesh Pisole was on routine check-up of inmates' cells, the officer said.

"While he was checking the beds of the inmates, Hambir started shaking up the linen rapidly. Pisole asked Hambir to shake the linen slowly as dust was dislodging. Hambir got angry and with the help of other three accused, assaulted Pisole," the officer added.

When jailer Nagnath Jagtap, a complainant in the case, rushed to the barrack, he too was abused and assaulted by the accused, the officer said.

Police said a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC was registered. PTI SPK NRB .

