Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor James Franco won the Critics' Choice Awards but gave the ceremony a miss after five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Franco was awarded Best Actor for his work in "The Disaster Artist" at the ceremony after also taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The Los Angeles Times published a report on January 11 in which five women went on record accusing Franco of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behaviour. Four of the accusers are Franco's former acting students.

The Times piece came just days after the actor addressed the accusations several women made on Twitter during the Globes broadcast while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers".

Franco is nominated for a SAG Award for his work on "The Disaster Artist" and as of January 12, 2018, Franco's attorney Michael Plonsker has denied the women's allegations. PTI SHD SHD .

