Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast of movie adaptation of "The Goldfinch".

The "Westworld" actor will play the character of Hobie in the film, reported Variety.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book, written by Donna Tartt, is about Theodore Decker, who loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is taken in by a wealthy family, only to be drawn into New York City's art underworld.

To be directed by John Crowley, the film's cast includes actors Ansel Elgort, Sarah Paulson and Aneurin Barnard.

The project is being developed by Warner Bros and Amazon Studios. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.