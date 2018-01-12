Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Actors Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain will be making their "Saturday Night Live" hosting debuts this month.

Rockwell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," will host "SNL" on January 13, reported Variety.

Halsey will join Rockwell, who is also marking her debut as musical guest.

Chastain will host the "SNL" on January 20. Troye Sivan will appear as musical guest for the first time.

"SNL" veteran Will Ferrell, who was a cast member from 1995-2002, will return to the show's stage as host for the fourth time on January 27. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.