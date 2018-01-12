Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the Jharkhand government saying that the state has the potential to emerge as the skill hub of the nation.

The prime minister in his message yesterday has also expressed happiness at the 'Skill Summit, 2018 Momentum Jharkhand', which was organised by the Jharkhand government today, the National Youth Day.

"It is a pleasure to know that the Â‘Skill Summit, 2018 Momentum JharkhandÂ’ is being organised on National Youth Day, January 12, 2018 to show case the potential of the state in the skill development sector.

"Jharkhand is witnessing rapid transformation in all sectors of development and I congratulate Team Jharkhand for their increased focus in bringing skill development at the centre of their development strategy," the message said.

"The state has all the potential to emerge as the Skill Hub of the Nation and events like 'Skill Summit' will help to bring all the stake holders on the single platform to formulate effective synergy in this regard," it said.

A total of 27,842 youths got appointment letters during the skill summit today. PTI PVR RG .

