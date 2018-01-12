New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) With an aim to capture a bigger pie in the domestic paints market, housing material maker Kamdhenu today said it has joined hands with Spanish firm Graphenstone to launch high quality, eco-friendly volatile organic compound (VOC) free paints in India.

"I see a market for this kind of product in India. These paints are free of VOC emission and are eco-friendly and absorbs carbon dioxide from air due to its lime and graphene- based properties," Kamdhenu CMD Satish Agarwal told PTI.

Graphenstone is a leading global paint manufacturer.

Under this tie-up, these products will be exclusively imported and marketed by Kamdhenu Ltd in India, he said.

The Indian paint market is of over Rs 60,000 crore and will grow to Rs 70,000 crore in 2019-20, so Kamdhenu wants to grab this opportunity and put with itself a larger slice of it, he said.

He further said that "these products are 'cradle-to- cradle' certified under gold level which is the highest certification from any agency in the world".

The company is already into paint but this kind of product was not part of its product mix earlier. Kamdhenu will use its strong network of paint dealers spanning across India to tap the growing demand for high quality, easy-to-use, safe and eco-friendly paints in the country, Agarwal said adding there are about 4,000 dealers.

"We are glad to be associated with Kamdhenu Ltd for the launch of such product in India. These paints are free from various harmful chemicals and substances such as formaldehyde, benzene, etc," Gian Carlo, Marketing and Communication Director, Graphenstone, said.

Kamdhenu-Graphenstone range of paint products are non- toxic, free of VOC emissions, have no odour and can be tinted to any colour with non-toxic tints, he said.

"These are produced from fewer than 250 chemical components and more than 98 per cent of these chemicals are derived from plant sources and minerals. The raw materials are also low in toxic substances, renewable and feature a low environmental footprint," he added. PTI ABI MKJ .

