Arunachal Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to prioritise rail connectivity to the state in this year's Union Budget.

In separate letters to the two Union ministers today, Khandu expressed gratitude to the Centre for giving special impetus to rail and road connectivity to the frontier state, an official communique said.

The chief minister said that the Naharlagun Railway Station is currently having all the required amenities to start operations of new train services including Rajdhani Express.

"Considering the ever increasing number of passengers availing the train services and to cater the needs of passengers from different parts of the state, it is felt imperative that introduction of Rajdhani Express service from Naharlagun to New Delhi and vice versa, he urged.

The chief minister also asked for "increasing the frequency of Shatabdi Express between Naharlagun-Guwahati from alternate days to daily service, increasing the frequency of Naharlagun-New Delhi Super Fast Express from weekly to daily basis and it may be rechristened as Arunachal Express", it said.

He also urged for introduction of new express trains to and fro from Naharlagun to Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and introduction of goods train from Naharlagun to Guwahati to boost trading of indigenous products and agri-horti produces may be included in the Budget. PTI UPL RG .

