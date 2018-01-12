Vadodara, Jan 12 (PTI) The International Kite Festival held at the city's sprawling Navlakhi grounds today saw the participation of 36 expert kite flyers from 12 countries, officials here said.

Vinod Rao, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner, said that the event, jointly organised by the civic body and the tourism department of the state, saw a good response.

Kite flyers from countries like Thailand, New Zealand, Nepal, Poland, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Tunisia, Ukraine, the United States and Philippines participated, officials said.

The event also saw the participation of 16 expert kite flyers from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and hosts Gujarat, they added.

The Vadodara leg of the kite festival is part of the state government's 8-day festival that started on January 7 and is being held in different cities of Gujarat.

It will culminate on January 14 which is celebrated as Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti. PTI COR BNM .

