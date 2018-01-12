Kochi, Jan 12 (PTI) A man allegedly made a suicide bid by consuming a poisonous stuff after he was convicted by a court here in connection with the killing of a LKG student in 2013, police said today.

It was suspected that the prime accused Ranjith had consumed "othalanga," a poisonous fruit, on Wednesday after the Special Court found him guilty in the case.

However, the news about the suicide attempt surfaced this morning.

The Special Court considering atrocities against women and children had posted the matter today to pronounce the quantum of verdict. However it was deferred for January 15.

The convict was rushed to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Wednesday evening when he was seen in an uneasiness situation. Later he was shifted to the Medical College, Kottayam, police said.

Ranjith and another man, who were allegedly in illicit relations with the girl's mother, and the woman were also convicted in connection with the murder in Chottanikkara in 2013. PTI TGB RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.