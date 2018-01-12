Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The managing committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association will meet on January 16 and will discuss, among other things, would-be changes in its constitution.

"Yes, apart from our daily reports, we will discuss changes in the constitution during the managing committee meeting. The changes will have to be made as per the recommendations of the Lodha committee," a senior MCA official told PTI.

While the Maharashtra Cricket Association has decided to implement the Lodha panel reforms, the Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to implement them. PTI NRB KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.