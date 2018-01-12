Phagwara(Pb), Jan 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old fruit vendor from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging from a tree near the local railway station here, with the police suspecting that he might have committed suicide.

The deceased --Hari Singh-- a resident of Piploi village in Aligarh district was presently residing in Chagran village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, the police said.

Apparently, Singh was suffering from depression, they said, adding that he hung himself to the branch of a tree.

According to his uncle, Singh left the village yesterday after telling his wife that he was going to buy something.

"We learnt about his death today," he said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, five children, including three daughters and two sons.

Police have registered a case in this connection, they said. PTI CORR VSD DPB .

