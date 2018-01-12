Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Minnie Mouse will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her 90th anniversary.

The polka-dot bow wearing mouse will be joining creator Walt Disney, long-time paramour Mickey Mouse and other beloved Disney icons like Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, and Kermit the Frog, reported Variety.

Minnie will receive the star on January 22 at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Disney's El Capitan Theatre, dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Katy Perry will be present for the unveiling.

"Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame.

Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Minnie Mouse made her debut with Disney's iconic "Steamboat Willie" cartoon. Mickey received his star in 1978 in celebration of his 50th anniversary. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.