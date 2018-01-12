Motihari, Jan 12 (PTI) Miscreants today looted Rs 2 lakh from the possession of an employee of SBI's 'Grahak Sewa Kendra' in East Champaran district and roughed him up before fleeing the spot.

The incident occurred this morning near Rampurwa village of the district when Sanjit Kumar was on his way to Bhawanipur 'Grahak Sewa Kendra' from his home in neighbouring Husseini village, Chakia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mundrika Prasad said.

Kumar had withdrawn the money a day before official purposes, the officer said.

Around three to four miscreants accosted Kumar, beat him up and decamped with the bag containing the money, Prasad said.

"An FIR has been lodged with the Dumaria Ghat police station in this regard and we have identified the miscreants.

They will be arrested soon," he added. PTI COR AR RMS .

