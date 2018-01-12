Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 50 lakh persons have received loans under the MUDRA scheme in the last two years, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

He informed that in 2016- 17, Rs 16.9 thousand crore worth of loans were distributed and in 2017-18 so far, this figure stood at Rs 8.8 thousand crore.

The minister said that loans were given to 33.44 lakh persons in 2016-17 while in 2017-18, it was given to 16.93 lakh people.

He said that the scheme, which aims to provide loans to micro enterprises, will be implemented on a mission mode in the days to come.

"The Prime Minister started the MUDRA (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) scheme to remove financial disparity in the country and it is being implemented efficiently in Maharashtra. Under MUDRA, 50,38,000 persons have been given loans in the past two years," Mungantiwar said while addressing a meeting of the state level coordination committee for MUDRA bank scheme here yesterday.

Mungantiwar informed that in last two years, maximum loans had been given in Pune district while Nandurbar and Gadchiroli saw the lowest disbursals.

The minister stated that skill development training to individuals availing loans would ensure that these loans are used optimally. PTI MM BNM .

