Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who is active on social media, will soon turn a blogger.

Her first blog will be published on Makar Sankranti being celebrated on January 14.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will write on the developments in national and state politics, social, economic fields, a party release issued here today said.

The release said that views aired in the Lok Sabha do not reach the common man and hence she has decided to write a blog. She is already active on Facebook and Twitter.

Not many leaders in the state write blogs. Her father Sharad Pawar had contributed to a special supplement in Marathi daily "Sakaal" two years ago, it said.

Former Maharashtra chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, Manohar Joshi have written articles in newspapers, the statement said. PTI MR NP .

