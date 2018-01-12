New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) More than 30 units in a flatted factory complex in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area were today sealed for allegedly violating building norms, the area's civic body said.

The sealing action was taken by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on the instruction of a Supreme Court- appointed monitoring committee.

"NDMC has sealed 31 units in three blocks, ranging from first to third floors in the DCM Flatted Factory Complex in the Bara Hindu Rao area," a senior NDMC official said.

A flatted factory is an industrial building of more than one-storey, usually with two or more goods lifts, and constructed or converted for multiple occupation.

The building is sub-divided into small, separately occupied units which are used for manufacturing, assembly and associated storage. PTI KND KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.