Mahrajganj (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A Nepali national was arrested on the charge of drug peddling and 25 gm of smack worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market was seized from him at the Indo-Nepal Border here, police said today.

Incharge of Sonauli Police Station Awdesh Narayan Tiwari told reporters that the man was arrested yesterday from Pharenda Tiwari village and smack was seized from him.

He was identified as Raju Tiwari from Nepal's Rupandehi district, he said, adding that the man was being interrogated.

The police suspect that he had come to India to supply the drug and added that a hunt is on to nab his accomplice who managed to escape.

The man was booked under the NDPS Act. PTI CORR SMI AAR .

