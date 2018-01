Infosys Q3 profit up 38.3pc on year at Rs 5,129 cr; Infosys Q3 profit up 38.3pc on year at Rs 5,129 cr; revenue up 3pc to Rs 17,794 cr; keeps FY18 revenue growth forecast at 5.5-6.5pc. PTI SR MBI MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.