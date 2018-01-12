New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested an alleged member of a terror organisation in connection with the ambush on an Army convoy in 2015 in Manipur in which 18 personnel were killed, an official said here.

The agency seized a pistol and five live rounds from Naorem Premkanta Singh, a member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), in an operation jointly conducted by the NIA and the Manipur Police, he said.

He was "found involved in an NIA case related to the ambush on Army personnel in Chandel district, Manipur, on June 4, 2015, in which 18 Army personnel were killed", a statement from the agency read.

It said he participated in the ambush on Army personnel of the 6th Dogra Battalion and had been absconding since then.

"During the investigation, a reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced by the NIA on any information leading to his arrest.

The special NIA court, Imphal, had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. The court has announced him a proclaimed offender," it said. PTI SKL ABS GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.