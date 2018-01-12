Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Hitting out at Union minister Nitin Gadkari over his remarks against the Navy, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that real estate interests seemed to hold more importance to the minister than national security.

"This shows the misplaced priorities of the Modi government," Nirupam said in a statement.

He said that Gadkari's attack on the Navy, who is guarding our borders is a clear case of "hypocrisy" by the BJP government.

"On the one hand, they say that this is a government that works and respects the jawans, while on the other hand Gadkari has directly attacked and showed disrespect towards the Navy," the Congress leader said.

"It is the Navy's job to secure our borders and our coastline. This is exactly what they are doing. For his own interests, Nitin Gadkari wants real estate interests to take precedence over the national security. His statement exposes the hypocritical side of this government," Nirupam alleged.

Gadkari, while speaking at a function in Mumbai yesterday, had wondered why all Navy officials need to stay in posh South Mumbai.

He had said that "not an inch" of land would be given to Navy to build flats or quarters in South Mumbai. Gadkari's public displeasure came in the backdrop of the Navy declining permission for building a floating jetty at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, where a floating hotel and seaplane service are planned. PTI MR NP .

